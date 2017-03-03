Jury Deliberating In Retrial In 2012 Slaying Of Pregnant Woman

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Jury deliberations are underway in the case of a man on trial for the second time in the 2012 slaying of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Thirty-one-year-old Marlin “Twin” Kelly of Pittsburgh is charged in the October 2012 shooting deaths of 19-year-old Conekeia Lynn “Coco” Finney and her unborn daughter.
The Beaver County Times reports that Kelly took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. He testified about the drug enterprise he helped create. He told jurors “I’ve sold drugs for years.”
Prosecutors allege that he and another man went to the Ambridge apartment to rob Finney’s boyfriend. Kelly testified in his first trial that he didn’t kill the victim, who was about seven months pregnant.
He was convicted and sentenced to life but was granted a new trial last year.
The conviction was overturned because the Superior Court said the judge accepted three jurors who should’ve been dismissed.
