Mass Grave Found At Ex-Catholic Orphanage In Ireland

This picture shows a shrine in Tuam, County Galway on June 9, 2014, erected in memory of up to 800 children who were allegedly buried at the site of the former home for unmarried mothers run by nuns. Up to 800 babies and children were buried in a mass grave in Ireland near a home for unmarried mothers run by nuns, new research showed, throwing more light on the Irish Catholic Church's troubled past. Death records suggest 796 children, from newborns to eight-year-olds, were deposited in a grave near a Catholic-run home for unmarried mothers during the 35 years it operated from 1925 to 1961. AFP PHOTO/PAUL FAITH (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)