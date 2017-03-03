WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported On I-79 In Butler County

March 3, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Butler County, I-79, Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Interstate 79.

State police in Butler County say northbound I-79 has been restricted to a single lane before the Slippery Rock exit due to a crash involving as many as 10 cars.

First responders are checking for injuries.

PennDOT reported some parts of Butler County had as much as five inches of snow overnight.

