Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported On I-79 In Butler County

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Interstate 79.
State police in Butler County say northbound I-79 has been restricted to a single lane before the Slippery Rock exit due to a crash involving as many as 10 cars.
First responders are checking for injuries.
PennDOT reported some parts of Butler County had as much as five inches of snow overnight.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.