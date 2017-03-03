Nearly 700,000 Baby Rattles Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 700,000 baby rattles are being recalled due to a choking hazard.
The Oball Rattles, made by Kids II Inc., were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing tiny beads that pose a choking hazard to children.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
There have been 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking, two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.
This recall involves rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.
Consumers can call Kids II Inc. for a refund: 877-243-7314.