Pitt Dismisses Freshman Guard Due To ‘Conduct Detrimental To The Team’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A freshman guard has been dismissed from the University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team, according to a release.
Head coach Kevin Stallings announced Friday morning that the decision to dismiss Justice Kithcart was due to “conduct detrimental to the team.”
“It is a privilege to play basketball at the University of Pittsburgh and with that privilege comes the responsibility to conduct oneself in the appropriate manner,” said Stallings. “Unfortunately, Justice has been unable to uphold that standard. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Kithcart was averaging 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while appearing in 29 contests.
He had a season-high nine points on three three-point field goals in a Feb. 8 win at Boston College. He also had a strong showing in his first career start with six points and eight assists Dec. 28 against Marshall.