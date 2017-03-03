Mayor Peduto: Downtown Police Sub-Station Coming Closer To Reality

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh has become a popular entertainment destination.

From the Cultural District to Market Square, shows and restaurants are often packed, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. But the rise in entertainment has also brought a rise in crime.

However, police are trying to reverse that trend with something new.

“We will have a police mini-station downtown this year,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said. “The station will allow officers to have a place downtown where they can gather; and, if necessary, police can meet and talk to people.”

The Downtown police station became a high priority after an upsurge in juvenile violence last year in the business district.

The trouble included four people shot last July at 7th Street and Liberty Avenue, and a stabbing incident in which multiple people were hurt in September near the Wood Street T station.

As it stands now, if additional police are needed for an incident in the Downtown area, they are brought in from one or more of the city’s police zones.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Director had said previously any Downtown police sub-station would likely be manned up to 16 hours a day.

The so-called “Lantern Building” on Liberty Avenue appears to be a likely location to house the mini-police station.