Pittsburgh Reviewing Verdict That Cop Beat Teen Pumpkin-Smasher

March 3, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Sgt. Colby Neidig

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The city of Pittsburgh is deciding whether to appeal a federal court verdict that an officer recently promoted to sergeant wrongly battered a teen who smashed pumpkins in front of the officer’s home then rang the doorbell and ran away.

The attorney for Sgt. Colby Neidig argued he punched the teen only once, and then only because the teen allegedly adopted a fighting stance once Neidig chased him in November 2012.

But a federal court jury on Thursday agreed with Shane McGuire, who is now 20, that the officer wasn’t justified in beating him so badly he wound up hospitalized with a broken nose.

The jury awarded McGuire $75,000 for his civil rights claim and more than $51,000 in compensatory damages.

McGuire’s attorney described the incident as “stupid teenagers doing stupid teenage things.”

