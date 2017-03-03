WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Find Owner Of Puppy Found Abandoned With 2 Broken Legs

March 3, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: Animal Rescue League, Laney, Western Pennsylvania Humane Society

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have located the owner of a puppy that was found abandoned at a Pittsburgh animal shelter with two broken legs.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner told police the dog, Laney, walked out an open window and fell off the roof of their home. The owner also said her 2-year-old child opened the window.

The woman said she also couldn’t afford surgery for Laney.

The Yorkshire Terrier puppy was found abandoned in the vestibule of the Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society’s North Side location on Feb. 21.

Since then, Laney has undergone surgery and is recovering in a foster home.

“The report from her foster family is this weekend, she slept a lot, but she has stabilized at this point in time. But, seems to be doing good. She started to eat now and is starting to get a little perkier, but she’s still really sleeping the majority of her time, which is normal given everything she has gone through,” ARL/WPAS CEO Dan Rossi said earlier this week.

It will probably be weeks, or perhaps months, before the dog will be available for adoption.

Police do not expect to file charges.

