River Search For Missing Student Dakota James To Be Conducted In Beaver Co.

March 3, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Beaver County Emergency Services, Dakota James, Rochester Public Works

ROCHESTER (KDKA) — Beaver County emergency officials will conduct a river search for missing Duquesne University student Dakota James Saturday morning.

According to Beaver County Emergency Services Director Eric Brewer, crews will search the Ohio River from the Allegheny County line to the Ohio line.

Boats and drones will be utilized to search the 27 miles of the Ohio River within Beaver County.

Staging for the search will begin at 9 a.m. at the Rochester Public Works lot. The actual search will begin at 11 a.m.

Dakota James has been missing since January.

He was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25 after a co-worker caught a ride home using a ride-sharing app. Police said the next day he was a no-show for work.

