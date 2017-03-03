Top 5 Free Agents Steelers Could Target During Offseason

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have some positional holes to fill this offseason.

General Manager Kevin Colbert has already said the team will likely address the need for a backup quarterback. They may even take one in the upcoming draft.

But, what about addressing needs via free agency? Here’s a list of five guys the Steelers should take a look at:

Terrelle Pryor

Pryor is coming off his breakout season as a wide receiver catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns while being surrounded by little other talent in the Browns offense. The Browns elected to not place the franchise tag on Pryor, so he’s out there for the taking.

Darrelle Revis

The Jets cut Revis, putting him on the market. He had the worst season of his career last year, but there’s talk he could make a move to safety. Sport Illustrated’s Peter King said the Steelers will have interest.

Colin Kaepernick

Most Steelers fans don’t seem to be in love with Landry Jones as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup. With Ben talking about retirement, Kaepernick could be the type of guy to step in. However, there are the kneeling during the National Anthem storylines that come with Kaepernick, so the Steelers may not be interested in the distraction.

Malcolm Butler

The Patriots cornerback is a restricted free agent, meaning if the Steelers make an offer, the Patriots would have to match it or risk losing him for a first round draft pick in return. Butler would be an immediate upgrade to the Steelers’ secondary and, as an added bonus, putting an offer in front of him could force the Patriots to overpay, which is something they hate doing.

DeAngelo Williams

With Le’Veon Bell not finishing the season again, the Steelers need a solid backup running back. DeAngelo had a spectacular first year with the Steelers, but was hobbled last year by injuries. That being said, the Steelers need to find a backup and at least they know what they have in Williams at this point.

Colin Dunlap is a featured columnist at CBSPittsburgh.com. He can also be heard weekdays from 5:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sports Radio 93-7 “The Fan.” You can e-mail him at colin.dunlap@cbsradio.com. Check out his bio here.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter