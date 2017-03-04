EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Female Pit Bull Found Stabbed, Mouth Taped Shut In Trash

March 4, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Animal welfare workers in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a female pit bull found stabbed with its mouth taped shut inside a garbage bag.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to arrests in the case.

The SPCA says the dog’s remains were discovered in the trash by a passerby Thursday night. The black dog was wearing a black collar and has identifying white marks on its nose, under the neck and across its chest.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Director Nicole Wilson says it’s concerning because those who abuse animals often commit violent crimes against humans.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia