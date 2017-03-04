EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Report: Josh Harrison Joins Team USA For World Baseball Classic

March 4, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Josh Harrison, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Pittsburgh Pirate is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Josh Harrison will be replacing Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals because Carpenter has a tightness in his lower back.

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen is also playing for Team USA.

A few other Pirates will be playing in the World Baseball Classic, although they’ll be playing for other countries.

Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco will play for the Dominican Republic team with Ivan Nova in the pitcher pool, and Francisco Cervelli will play for Italy.

