Live Stream: April The Giraffe ‘Very Active’ As She Prepares To Give Birth

March 4, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: New York

HARPURSVILLE (KDKA) — A pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been starring in her own YouTube livestream as she gets set to deliver her fourth calf.

The feed has attracted over 15 million views so far.

On Saturday, Animal Adventure Park posted that April had a “very active” night and it appeared she had contractions.

“We must remember a 6′ 150 pound baby is performing acrobatic routines inside! Keepers report she has a large appetite this morning, and is enjoying morning treats.”

Oliver, the calf’s dad, can often be seen in the next pen over.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

