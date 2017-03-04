EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Supporters Gather For ‘March 4 Trump’ Rallies Around US

March 4, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump Tower, Washington Monument

NEW YORK (AP) – Supporters of President Donald Trump are convening near Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and several other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

A couple hundred supporters gathered in New York near Trump Tower, chanting “U-S-A.” One held a sign reading: “I am not a Democrat anymore.” Another read: “Yes he is our president.”

A rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus turned into a clash of words when Trump protesters shouted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA” over the supporters’ “U-S-A” chants.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

