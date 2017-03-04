St. Joseph’s Rallies Past Duquesne For A 63-60 Win

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Chris Clover and James Demery each scored 19 points and St. Joseph’s rallied in the second half to beat Duquesne 63-60 on Saturday in the Atlantic 10 regular season finale.
Isiaha Mike missed a 3-pointer as time expired for the Dukes. Duquesne didn’t help its cause with 10 missed free throws (16-26).
Kale Abrahamson’s layup put Duquesne up 50-41 with 11:19 to play when St. Joseph’s (10-19, 3-14) went to work. Clover made a pair of foul shots at the end of a 12-2 run to put the Hawks up 53-52.
Emile Blackman gave Duquesne (10-20, 3-14) a brief lead at 60-59 with 1:25 left, but Charlie Brown made a jumper 16 seconds later and the Hawks never trailed again. Brown scored 11 points before he fouled out. St. Joseph’s had a 41-34 rebound edge.
Blackman led the Dukes with 26 points, and Mike had 11.
