Boy, 14, Charged With Shooting Youngstown Woman In Face

March 5, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Ohio, Teen Charged, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a northeast Ohio woman in the face on Feb. 6.

WKBN-TV reports that Youngstown police charged the youth Saturday and he has been detained at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center. He was brought to the police station by his mother.

The teen, whose name is being withheld, faces charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery in connection with the shooting of 57-year-old Ellen Zban, of Youngstown, while she sat in her car in the driveway of her home on Powersdale Avenue. Zban was shot three times, once in the face and twice in the arm.

Zban survived and is recovering. She told the station she harbors no hatred for the boy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

