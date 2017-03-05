Trump Supporters Gather In Greensburg For ‘March 4 Trump’ Rally

GREENSBURG (AP/KDKA) – Dozens of Trump supporters gathered in Greensburg on Saturday for a “March 4 Trump” rally.

The rally was one of many that took place in cities across the country.

Trump supporter Tricia Cunningham said the rally had a peaceful message of unity.

“Anybody driving past or seeing all these people standing out, unified, with red, white, and blue and Trump gear on, stop in and give us a hug, because we’ll give it right back to you,” she said. “We’re going to make America great again for you too, whether you voted for Trump or not, he’s going to do this for you. He was sent from God, and we love him.”

Cunningham also voiced her approval of Trump’s performance during his first month in office.

“I feel that Donald Trump’s performance has been Trump-tastic. He’s delivered every promise that he swore he was going to do. He’s draining the swamp, one tweet at a time,” she said. “He’s just doing a phenomenal job, and we’re so proud to support him, and it just solidifies all the hard work that we did.”

“This is the first of many rallies that we’re gonna have over the next eight years. And when Donald Trump is no longer president, Michael Pence will be president for eight more years,” Cunningham said through a megaphone to the cheering crowd. “And hopefully Ivanka will run then! Then we’ll have our first woman president!”

Several hundred people gathered in eastern Pennsylvania for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Supporters waved signs and placards and listened to speeches during Saturday’s “Spirit of America” rally in Bensalem’s Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County.

KYW reported that organizer Jim Worthington said supporters love Trump’s message of “making America first.” He said “we are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering.”

Liz Kimmel was one of those braving the cold weather in support of Trump. She said “I couldn’t be more proud of him or proud to be an American.”

In northwestern Pennsylvania, the Erie Times-News reported that about 100 people gathered at a square in downtown Erie for a similar demonstration.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)