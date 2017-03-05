EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Trump Supporters Gather In Greensburg For ‘March 4 Trump’ Rally

Hundreds Gather Across Pennsylvania, In Cities Nationwide March 5, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Greensburg, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (AP/KDKA) – Dozens of Trump supporters gathered in Greensburg on Saturday for a “March 4 Trump” rally.

The rally was one of many that took place in cities across the country.

Trump supporter Tricia Cunningham said the rally had a peaceful message of unity.

“Anybody driving past or seeing all these people standing out, unified, with red, white, and blue and Trump gear on, stop in and give us a hug, because we’ll give it right back to you,” she said. “We’re going to make America great again for you too, whether you voted for Trump or not, he’s going to do this for you. He was sent from God, and we love him.”

Cunningham also voiced her approval of Trump’s performance during his first month in office.

“I feel that Donald Trump’s performance has been Trump-tastic. He’s delivered every promise that he swore he was going to do. He’s draining the swamp, one tweet at a time,” she said. “He’s just doing a phenomenal job, and we’re so proud to support him, and it just solidifies all the hard work that we did.”

“This is the first of many rallies that we’re gonna have over the next eight years. And when Donald Trump is no longer president, Michael Pence will be president for eight more years,” Cunningham said through a megaphone to the cheering crowd. “And hopefully Ivanka will run then! Then we’ll have our first woman president!”

Several hundred people gathered in eastern Pennsylvania for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Supporters waved signs and placards and listened to speeches during Saturday’s “Spirit of America” rally in Bensalem’s Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County.

KYW reported that organizer Jim Worthington said supporters love Trump’s message of “making America first.” He said “we are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering.”

Liz Kimmel was one of those braving the cold weather in support of Trump. She said “I couldn’t be more proud of him or proud to be an American.”

In northwestern Pennsylvania, the Erie Times-News reported that about 100 people gathered at a square in downtown Erie for a similar demonstration.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Alice Wren says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:32 AM

    The Honey Boo Boo Brigade supports their reality show hero

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia