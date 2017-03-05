EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Guentzel, Sheary Cap Rally As Penguins Edge Sabres 4-3

March 5, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: Hockey, NHL, Penguins, sabres

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored 50 seconds apart late in the third period to cap a furious rally by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

The Sabres led by three after the first period, but Pittsburgh ramped up the pressure to win its second straight and move into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for the Penguins. Justin Schultz added a goal and two assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 28 shots he faced after replacing Matt Murray to start the second period.

Jack Eichel scored to extend his points streak to an NHL-best 10 games. Ryan O’Reilly scored in his third straight game and Brian Gionta picked up his 14th of the season, but the Sabres crumpled late. Anders Nilsson finished with 41 saves, but the Sabres saw their flickering playoff hopes take another hit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

