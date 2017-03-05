SWAT Team Responds To Domestic Disturbance In Hill District

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance in the Hill District early Sunday morning.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 2200-block of Webster Avenue.
Police say officers responded to the scene for a report of a domestic disturbance, possibly involving a firearm.
According to police, officers knocked on the door of the residence and made contact with a 53-year-old man, but the man refused to speak to the officers, closed the door and ran back inside the home.
Officers believed the man might have had a weapon, so a SWAT team was called to the scene. After negative attempts to make contact with the man, SWAT entered the residence around 3:40 a.m.
Police say the man was the only person inside the house. He was detained and taken to be medically evaluated.
No one was injured.
