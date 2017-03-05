EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

SWAT Team Responds To Domestic Disturbance In Hill District

March 5, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Hill District, SWAT Situation

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance in the Hill District early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 2200-block of Webster Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the scene for a report of a domestic disturbance, possibly involving a firearm.

According to police, officers knocked on the door of the residence and made contact with a 53-year-old man, but the man refused to speak to the officers, closed the door and ran back inside the home.

Officers believed the man might have had a weapon, so a SWAT team was called to the scene. After negative attempts to make contact with the man, SWAT entered the residence around 3:40 a.m.

Police say the man was the only person inside the house. He was detained and taken to be medically evaluated.

No one was injured.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia