Authorities Investigating Death Of 2-Year-Old Girl

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in McKeesport.
It happened around 7:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 500-block of Evans Avenue.
Officials say emergency crews and police responded to the scene for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old.
Medics pronounced the child dead at 7:22 a.m.
According to officials, there were no apparent signs of foul play or neglect. Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives assisted and conducted several interviews.
The cause and matter of death have yet to be determined.
The investigation continues.
