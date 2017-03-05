EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Authorities Investigating Death Of 2-Year-Old Girl

March 5, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Child Death, Infant Death, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in McKeesport.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 500-block of Evans Avenue.

Officials say emergency crews and police responded to the scene for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

Medics pronounced the child dead at 7:22 a.m.

According to officials, there were no apparent signs of foul play or neglect. Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives assisted and conducted several interviews.

The cause and matter of death have yet to be determined.

The investigation continues.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia