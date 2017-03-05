Report: Man Dies After Hitting Police Cruiser, Crashing Truck

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man hit a police cruiser before he fatally crashed his pickup truck in Wilkinsburg on Saturday night.
It started around 9:30 p.m. in Penn Hills, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Post-Gazette reports that the driver crashed into a police cruiser and three other vehicles at an intersection in Penn Hills. The driver then took off and continued into Wilkinsburg. He crashed his truck at the intersection of Swissvale Avenue and Park Hill Drive.
Penn Hills police chief Howard Burton told the Post-Gazette that the pickup truck driver was killed in the crash.
Burton also told the Post-Gazette the police officer who was in the cruiser at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries. No one in the other three vehicles suffered any serious injuries.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter