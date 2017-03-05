EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Report: Pa. Parents Arrested In Assault Of 3-Week-Old Baby

March 5, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Clearfield County, Osceola Mills

OSCEOLA MILLS, Clearfield County (KDKA) — A man and woman are facing charges after their three-week-old infant was seriously injured in Clearfield County.

According to WTAJ, Aaron Mills, 32, and Stephanie McGuire, 22, have been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pennsylvania State Police say the infant girl’s condition was discovered Tuesday at an apartment building in Osceola Mills.

She was first taken to a family doctor to be examined for severe diaper rash, and far worse injuries were discovered.

Police say the baby had two broken legs, bruising on her ribs and nose, cuts on her face and a tear in her rectum. She is currently being treated at the Geisinger Medical Care Center in Danville.

Mills and McGuire are being held at the Clearfield County Jail.

