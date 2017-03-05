Sheriff: Pa. Woman Killed In Home Had Protection Order

PALMER, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania woman found shot to death had a protection from abuse order against a man later found dead in his car in New Jersey.

Northampton County authorities said 47-year-old Lisa Menzo Santoro was found Friday afternoon in a vehicle in the garage of her Palmer Township home. Police were seeking 45-year-old Leonard Moser, but after his car was stopped in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Warren County authorities said he apparently killed himself with a shotgun.

The Morning Call reports that authorities are not looking for anyone else in the woman’s death.

Northampton County Sheriff David Dalrymple said Menzo Santoro had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Moser, which was served to him last Monday.

Authorities said none of her four children were in the home when she was killed. She had two elementary school-age children and two older children, ages 17 and 21.

Friends of Menzo Santoro started collecting donations for her children Saturday.

“This is a horrible situation for them,” Kerri Ludwig said. “She was a wonderful, beautiful person.”

Neighbors described the victim as a nice woman, who after walked her dogs.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)