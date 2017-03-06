Better Business Bureau Ranks Riskiest Scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Better Business Bureau has released new scam rankings.
It’s using a new algorithm to determine which scams are the riskiest.
The Risk Index measures things like exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss.
Here are the top five overall scams:
1. Home Improvement Scams – This one topped the list due to the fact that it’s a face-to-face type scam. Experts say the exposure rate was low, but the susceptibility and loss rate were both high.
2. Fake Checks And Money Orders
3. Employment Scams
4. Online Purchase Scams
5. Advance Fee Loan Scams
To check out the full report, visit the BBB’s website here.