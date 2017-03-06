EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Body Of Missing Duquesne Grad Student Found

March 6, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Duquesne University, Missing Person, North Shore, North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The body of a missing Duquesne graduate student has been found.

According to officials at the scene, Dakota James’ body was spotted in the Ohio River, near Neville Island around 9 a.m. Monday.

A woman was walking her dog near the back channel of the Ohio River in Robinson Township when she saw a body in the river.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and quickly found the body.

“We came to this location by the Groveton Boat Club and did observe the body about 30 feet out. My officers were able to corral it at the next dock down,” Robinson Township Police Chief Dale Vietmeier said. “The medical examiner has just made positive identification, it is the body of Dakota James.”

Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers, many of them certified swift water rescue workers, used boats and drones to search 27 miles of the Ohio River.

High tech equipment was utilized, including sonar and drones that were used to examine rough terrain along the shoreline.

The 23-year-old North Side resident hadn’t been seen in weeks. He was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25.

Previously, cadaver dogs searching the shoreline on the North Shore picked up a scent near the Roberto Clemente Bridge. However, searches turned up no results.

In February, Pittsburgh Police released a new surveillance image of James, which shows him walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District at 11:46 p.m. on the night he disappeared. Prior to that, the last known sighting was reportedly at the Wood Street T Station.

  1. Shelly Best says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    Prayers going out for all his loved ones.

