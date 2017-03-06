EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Some Pittsburghers Planning To Strike On ‘International Women’s Day’

March 6, 2017 11:44 PM By David Highfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and some groups are calling on women to go on strike to make a point about women’s rights and equal pay.

Some groups here in Pittsburgh and elsewhere are supporting “A Day Without a Woman,” similar to the “Day Without Immigrants” held last month.

Women, who are able, are asked to strike and actually walk off the job on Wednesday, and then join a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh to be held in front of the City County Building Downtown at 4 p.m.

In January, women marched through the streets of D.C. and other cities, including Pittsburgh, to show solidarity and protest President Donald Trump’s Administration.

Some marchers fear he will roll back both civil and reproductive rights.

“In many ways, Donald Trump is a great community organizer because he’s gotten us out in the streets,” said Arielle Cohen, of the Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists of America.

Now, organizers, including members of the Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists of America, hope to make a similar statement.

“If that involves striking, not going to work, if that’s an option, we’re encouraging women to do that. If that involves not doing housework or caregiving, if that’s an option, we’re encouraging women to do that,” said Abby Cartus, a supporter of the event.

“We want to make a point to show how integral woman are in the workplace, no matter what the environment. Whether it’s at home or whether it’s in the office,” said Crystal Grabowski.

A meeting was held Monday night to discuss the event.

They say if someone can’t strike for the whole day, they ask if they can leave work at 3:08 p.m. and then join the rally.

Numerous different groups are involved in the project.

Women are also encouraged to wear red or black that day to show their support.

