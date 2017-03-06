Extremely Emaciated Dog Found Abandoned In Bridgeville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An extremely emaciated dog has been rescued and taken to Animal Friends in the North Hills.
Police officers found Cory abandoned in a condemned house in Bridgeville. He was so weak that he could not walk and had to be carried.
According to a news release from Animal Friends, Cory has since received two blood transfusions and is slowly putting on weight and gaining his strength back.
He will remain at Animal Friends until he is well enough to be adopted.
The shelter stresses that community support is crucial in cases such as Corey’s and encourage people to donate.