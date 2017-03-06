Husband & Wife Sell Creative Soaps At Munhall Shop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The phrase “clean up our city” has been used in just about every community. But the Pip and Lola’s shop in Munhall takes that to heart. Shelves are filled with homemade bars of soap.

Co-owner Samantha Story-Camp turns “logs” of soap into bars of soap, with the help of a sharp knife. The soap is then put on a shelf to dry. Four-ounce bars cost $5 apiece, but they last for months.

“My friends make fun of me because of it,” Samantha says. “They tell me, ‘Oh you should make them so they don’t last so long.’ And I say ‘I can’t hear you!'”

Her husband, Bruce Story-Camp, says Munhall has a different feel than his native west coast.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve met someone and they tell you their whole life story. But it makes it so easy to be here, because you know really quickly, Oh, I know I’m going to like that person.”

Pip and Lola’s is named for their youngest son and daughter.

“Our son has crazy skin allergies, and so we wanted something that he could use,” Samantha says. “So then it just kind of grew from there.”

They make 132 varieties of soap, ranging from “Next to Normal Facial” and “Get the Crud Out” to soaps made for dogs. But every one of them is 100 percent vegetarian.

“The floor is still just plywood sheeting. They have no intention of changing that. It makes a perfect “canvas” for neighborhood residents to come in and make paint their own designs and pictures.

Samantha says the shop has a hometown feel.

“There’s just no place on the planet like Pittsburgh.”