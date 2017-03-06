EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Juice Ordered At Pennsylvania Buffet Causes Children Throat Burns

March 6, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two children suffered burn-type injuries to their mouths and throats after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet in Pennsylvania.

Both remained hospitalized Monday in fair condition, three days after their visit to the Star Buffet and Grill outside Lancaster, about 70 miles west of Philadelphia.

Police say the 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl suffered blistering and were vomiting. They say a third child and an adult had less severe reactions.

Manager Steve Weng says he doesn’t know how it happened and regrets it occurred.

He says the apple juice was poured from a half-gallon purchased from a local grocery store and served in disposable cups.

The state Agriculture Department says an inspector is looking into how the restaurant stores cleaning chemicals.

