EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Killing Woman, Unborn Child In Beaver Co.

March 6, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Conekeia Lynn “Coco” Finney, Marlin Kelly, Steven Murray, Tyrone Fuller

BEAVER (KDKA) — A jury has convicted a man of two counts of second degree murder for the 2012 killing of a woman and her unborn child in Beaver County.

Marlin Kelly, 31, was also convicted of conspiracy Monday morning in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Conekeia Lynn “Coco” Finney and her unborn child.

This was Kelly’s second trial.

He was previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but was granted a new trial last year.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say accused drug dealers Kelly and Tyrone Fuller went to Steven Murray’s apartment in Ambridge planning to rob him in a dispute over stolen heroin.

Murray’s girlfriend Finney answered the door. Finney was wearing a dark hoodie and was shot mistakenly.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia