Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Killing Woman, Unborn Child In Beaver Co.

BEAVER (KDKA) — A jury has convicted a man of two counts of second degree murder for the 2012 killing of a woman and her unborn child in Beaver County.
Marlin Kelly, 31, was also convicted of conspiracy Monday morning in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Conekeia Lynn “Coco” Finney and her unborn child.
This was Kelly’s second trial.
He was previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but was granted a new trial last year.
Police say accused drug dealers Kelly and Tyrone Fuller went to Steven Murray’s apartment in Ambridge planning to rob him in a dispute over stolen heroin.
Murray’s girlfriend Finney answered the door. Finney was wearing a dark hoodie and was shot mistakenly.
