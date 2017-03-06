Mother To Stand Trial In Case Of Twins Missing For 10 Years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman facing charges in connection with the disappearance of her twins will stand trial.

Patricia Fowler was held for court after a preliminary hearing this morning.

Fowler’s children, Ivon and Inisha, have not been seen for at least 10 years.

She is accused of lying about their whereabouts and illegally collecting welfare benefits.

Additional charges were also added during today’s hearing, including theft by deception.

Fowler’s attorney says, he has a lot of questions about the allegations against his client.

“I also had questions as to whether or not, what’ the proof that Ms. Fowler received these benefits?” attorney Blaine Jones said. “I am tremendously concerned about her mental health. I’m not sure if she’s properly medicated at this time. I’m tremendously concerned.”

Fowler remains in the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied her bond.

