EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Mother To Stand Trial In Case Of Twins Missing For 10 Years

March 6, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Jail, Inisha Fowler, Ivon Fowler, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Patricia Fowler, Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman facing charges in connection with the disappearance of her twins will stand trial.

Patricia Fowler was held for court after a preliminary hearing this morning.

Fowler’s children, Ivon and Inisha, have not been seen for at least 10 years.

fowlerkids Mother To Stand Trial In Case Of Twins Missing For 10 Years

Photo: Provided By Family

She is accused of lying about their whereabouts and illegally collecting welfare benefits.

Additional charges were also added during today’s hearing, including theft by deception.

Fowler’s attorney says, he has a lot of questions about the allegations against his client.

“I also had questions as to whether or not, what’ the proof that Ms. Fowler received these benefits?” attorney Blaine Jones said. “I am tremendously concerned about her mental health. I’m not sure if she’s properly medicated at this time. I’m tremendously concerned.”

Fowler remains in the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied her bond.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia