Police: Monroeville Mall Shooter Attacked Allegheny Co. Corrections Officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A little over month ago, 19-year-old Tarod Thornhill of Penn Hills was sentenced to spent 15 to 30 years behind bars for his role in a shooting at a crowded Monroeville Mall in 2015.

Davon Jones was injured in the shooting along with Tom and Mary Singleton, who had been shopping at the Mall with their son.

Thornhill is supposed to be moved to a prison for younger offenders, but Monday morning he was back in front of a judge, this time for an altercation with a corrections officer at the Allegheny County Jail.

According to testimony presented in court, officers reportedly saw Thornhill smoking, and suspected he was smoking marijuana. When officers searched his single cell, they found evidence of cigarette smoking, some paraphernalia, but not marijuana. Officers testified that Thornhill swung at the one corrections officers and missed but did catch him with an open handed hit.

One officer was treated for back injuries.

The judge added 14 days to Thornhill’s sentence, reducing the charges to disorderly conduct.

Thornhill was first arrested when he was 12 years old. His sentence was designed to allow for treatment for mental health problems. He is scheduled to be moved to a youth facility later this month.