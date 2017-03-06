EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Pouncey Brothers’ Civil Trial Scheduled To Begin

March 6, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Maurkice Pouncey, Michael Pouncey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The civil trial for Maurkice Pouncey and his brother, Michael, is scheduled to begin today.

The two men have been sued for allegedly making homophobic remarks and beating a man at a Miami night club in July of 2014.

Attorneys representing the man released surveillance from inside the club that allegedly shows the incident.

Miami prosecutors saw the same video and decided it did not show the Pouncey brothers committing a criminal act.

Three people were injured when several people were pushed and knocked down near the dance floor.

The Pounceys have maintained their innocence from day one.

The plaintiff is seeking $500,000 dollars.

