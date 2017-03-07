2 More Charged With Homicide In Cab Driver’s Beating Death

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Two more men charged earlier in the beating of a Somali immigrant cab driver in Pittsburgh are now facing homicide charges following the death of the victim.
Court documents indicated Tuesday that counts of homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide have been added in Allegheny County against 18-year-old Christen Glenn and 19-year-old Daniel Russell.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they were brought back to Pennsylvania last week from Ohio, where they were arrested on robbery and attempted homicide charges.
Also facing homicide charges in the death of 31-year-old zTrip driver Ramadhan Mohamed following a Feb. 21 beating are 20-year-old Hosea Moore and 20-year-old King Edwards.
Prosecutors allege that the group wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver but due to the late hour opted for a cab driver.
