Facebook Tool Will Allow Users To Flag ‘Fake News’

March 7, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Facebook

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Facebook has rolled out a new tool to flag fake news stories as “disputed.”

The giant social network says it will flag any stories that have been debunked by third-party fact-checkers.

Once it’s determined to be false, the content will remain on Facebook, but with a “disputed” tag and a link to a site explaining why.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Facebook released a media advisory about the feature in December.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg released a statement in November, saying: “We take misinformation seriously. Our goal is to connect people with the stories they find most meaningful, and we know people want accurate information. We’ve been working on this problem for a long time and we take this responsibility seriously. We’ve made significant progress, but there is more work to be done.”

The company also urges users to report hoaxes by clicking the upper right-hand corner of a post.

Facebook says when you try to share content that has been determined “fake” you’ll get the following prompt.

Photo Credit: Facebook

A Pew Research Center survey finds that one-fourth of Americans share fake news stories all the time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:26 PM

    kdka is the same as facebook, mostly fake news and entertainment. I believe the definition of social media!

