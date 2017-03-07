House Republicans Unveil Plan For Replacing Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – House Republicans have unveiled their replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

The measure would cover fewer than the 20 million people who are currently insured under the Affordable Care Act.

While some details are missing, here’s what we do know:

The bill would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandates.

It would also provide tax credits to help Americans buy insurance.

Individuals making less than $75,000, or families making less than $150,000 would receive the full credit. The credit would begin to taper off for individuals and families making more than those amounts.

Meanwhile, no taxpayer funds would go toward plans than cover abortions.

The proposal would keep some popular provisions of the existing Affordable Care Act including, protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

It would also allow children and young adults to remain on their parents’ plans until the age of 26.

Sen. Pat Toomey talked about why he feels change is needed during a town hall meeting Monday night.

“Insurers are pulling out, 40 percent of Pennsylvanians have a grand total of one choice. That’s no choice when you only have one choice,” Sen. Toomey said.

This plan would also freeze enrolment in Medicaid, restructure the Medicaid program and place a cap on Medicaid grants to states that would receive a set amount of money from the federal government each year.

Medicaid has been significantly expanded under the Affordable Care Act in the past few years.

Sen. Bob Casey has concerns about the plan. He said Medicaid is vital for seniors and those with disabilities and low incomes.

The GOP are playing with people's lives and these cuts will have real consequences for Pennsylvanians. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 6, 2017

Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement Monday night to voice his concerns about the plan.

“This is a bad plan that would leave thousands of Pennsylvania seniors and families unable to afford access to basic medical care coverage,” he said.

If this bill does become law, it would take about two years to implement.

