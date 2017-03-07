Incredible Video: Orcas Cruise Alongside Jet Skiers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of jet skiers off the coast of New Zealand recently got a once in a lifetime experience.
In the video that was posted on Facebook by Farmlife NZ, you can see a pod of orcas come up and cruise next to the jet skiers.
The video was reportedly taken by surf school instructor David Lyons.
In the video you can hear a woman say, “oh she’s under us,” as the orcas dive underneath the jet ski.
The video was filmed on February 15, off Kaikoura Peninsula which is northeast of New Zealand’s South Island.