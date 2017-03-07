Local DJ Fired For Alleged Offensive Dakota James Facebook Post

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local bar and restaurant has been fired a DJ after he allegedly made “offensive” comments on Facebook about the death of Dakota James.

Tequila Cowboy, which is located on the North Shore, posted a statement on Facebook stating that the employee is no longer with the company following the post.

The employee allegedly posted, “Please stop throwing bodies in the river…it’s almost boat season. At least give them cement shoes if you’re gonna.”

In their response to the post, Tequila Cowboy says they do not condone such behavior and these are not the views of beliefs of the restaurant or any of their other stores.

This is restaurant’s full statement posted on Facebook:

Dakota James’ body was found yesterday in the Ohio River. The former Duquesne grad was missing for six-weeks.

Police have said they won’t have any further comment until an autopsy is completed.