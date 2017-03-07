Mother Of Dakota James Posts Emotional Tribute To Son On Facebook

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of Dakota James, whose body was found yesterday, has taken to Facebook to remember her son.

The body of the missing Duquesne grad student was spotted in the Ohio River near Neville Island yesterday.

James had been missing for six weeks.

The 23-year-old North Side resident was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25.

Pamela James, Dakota’s mother, posted an emotional tribute to her son on Facebook.

“My son is now in the arms of God and those family members who have passed before us and I know he is being well taken care of and is no longer in pain.

“As his mother I will never be able to express in words well enough how much I loved him. From his sweet little baby hands to the wonderful man he was becoming. People who did not have the opportunity to meet him, truly missed out,” she said.

Pamela says a memorial service for Dakota will be held at a later date.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police say they will have no further comment on the case until the results of the autopsy are in.

