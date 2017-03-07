EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
PTL Links: March 7, 2017

March 7, 2017 8:49 AM
Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:

More information on the products featured by Dr. Frank:

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Cocktail Recipes

Irish Coffee

  • 1 ½ oz Irish whiskey
  • 6 oz hot, strong coffee
  • Whipped cream
  • Optional: ¾ oz Irish cream, or a teaspoon of brown sugar

Pour the whiskey into a heat-safe Irish coffee mug. Add coffee, brown sugar or Irish cream, if desired, and top with whipped cream. Possible garnish: coffee beans, coffee grinds, brown sugar sprinkles or green crème de menthe drizzles.

Grasshopper

  • ¾ oz green crème de menthe
  • ¾ oz white crème de cacao
  • ¾ oz light cream
  • Mint sprig

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in all ingredients. Shake until chilled, and strain the mixture into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

