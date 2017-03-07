Public Works Crews To Conduct 2-Day Pothole Blitz

PITTSBURGH – It’s that time of year. Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works will be doing a two-day Pothole Blitz on Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9, weather permitting.

Pothole Blitzes are the city’s way of tackling as many problem potholes as possible in a short amount of time.

If there is a pothole near you that needs to be fixed, you can submit a repair request through the city’s 311 Response Center.

All the holes fixed during the Blitz will be based on 311 submissions.

You can contact the 311 Response Center by simply dialing 311 from any phone within the city limits. Outside of Pittsburgh, you’ll need to call the full number: (412)-255-2621. You can text repair requests to that same number.

The 311 Response Center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have internet access, you can submit your repair requests on Twitter, too. Send a tweet to @Pgh311. Or, you can fill out the city’s online form at http://pittsburghpa.gov/311/form.

