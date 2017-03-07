WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Questions Surround Kris Letang’s Latest Injury

March 7, 2017 7:12 PM
Filed Under: Kris Letang, Mike Sullivan, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rich Walsh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are questions and concerns about the severity of the injury Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is dealing with.

The team said Tuesday that the star defenseman won’t be making the upcoming road trip with his teammates.

Letang has missed the last five games with some kind of injury that’s being kept well under wraps.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Tuesday that Letang will not join the team for the five-game road trip that’s starts in Winnipeg on Wednesday night and finishes in Philadelphia next Wednesday.

Letang was hurt on Feb. 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Sullivan declined to say if this latest injury is similar to one Letang has dealt with in the past.

“I think our doctor, our medical staff has a good handle on it and when he’s ready to play or he’s getting close and we get him on the ice, we’ll let you guys know,” said Sullivan. “I don’t want to go down the road of talking details of his injury, but we’re hopeful here that he’s making progress.”

Letang practiced with the team once, back on Feb. 24, and hasn’t practiced since. But he has been seen around team headquarters on a few occasions, just not on the ice with the team.

