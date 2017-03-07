Sex Offender Facing New Charges In Alleged Child Luring Incident

HUNKER (KDKA) – A convicted sex offender in Westmoreland County is facing new charges in an alleged child luring incident.

According to police, Edward Frisco, 48, of Hunker, is accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his home on two separate occasions.

The first reported incident happened on Feb. 24. As the girl was getting off the school bus, Frisco allegedly yelled “Hey kid” and motioned for her to come to him.

The girl ran inside her home, closed the blinds, armed the alarm system and called her father.

The second incident happened on March 3. This time, Frisco attempted to speak to the girl as she was waiting for the school bus in the morning.

Frisco allegedly saw the girl and said, “Hey you…you over there…Do you want to come over to my house and bang?”

The school bus arrived moments later and the girl quickly got on as Frisco waved at her. Again, the girl immediately contacted her father.

According to police, the girl is currently dealing with emotional and mental issues as a result of the alleged encounters with Frisco. She also told police she is having trouble sleeping and leaves the lights on at night out of fear.

Through the course of their investigation, police learned Frisco is a convicted sex offender under GPS monitoring.

Frisco is facing a list of charges including, luring a child into a structure, unlawful contact with a minor and stalking.

