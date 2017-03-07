EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
WVU Upsets No. 2 Baylor For Big 12 Women’s Title

March 7, 2017 4:35 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, Big 12, Big 12 Championship, West Virginia Basketball, WVU

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Tynice Martin scored 32 points, and West Virginia beat No. 2 Baylor 77-66 in the Big 12 women’s championship game on Monday night.

Martin, a sophomore guard, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

West Virginia had never won the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers last won a conference tournament in 1989, when they were in the Atlantic 10.

Teana Muldrow added 15 points for West Virginia (23-10), which advanced to the final with Top 25 victories over Oklahoma and Texas.

Kalani Brown scored 19 points and Kristy Wallace had 17 points and nine rebounds for Baylor (30-3), which had won the last six conference tournaments.

