WVU Upsets No. 2 Baylor For Big 12 Women’s Title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Tynice Martin scored 32 points, and West Virginia beat No. 2 Baylor 77-66 in the Big 12 women’s championship game on Monday night.
That moment you win your first @Phillips66Gas #Big12WBB Championship title! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lBS1vOPvew
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 7, 2017
Martin, a sophomore guard, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
Tynice Martin's 32 points tonight marks a record for the most points scored in a #Big12WBB Championship final game! pic.twitter.com/L8CS5fCP0V
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 7, 2017
"Every bucket I scored was for Lanay, so that's who I did it for."@WVUWBB knocked off 3 Top 25 teams & are now #Big12WBB Champs. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/bjkVJ8DjN4
— Big 12 Digital (@Big12DN) March 7, 2017
West Virginia had never won the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers last won a conference tournament in 1989, when they were in the Atlantic 10.
Congratulations to the new #Big12WBB Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VQQsWmw10H
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 7, 2017
Teana Muldrow added 15 points for West Virginia (23-10), which advanced to the final with Top 25 victories over Oklahoma and Texas.
Kalani Brown scored 19 points and Kristy Wallace had 17 points and nine rebounds for Baylor (30-3), which had won the last six conference tournaments.
"To win the whole tournament is unbelievable." @CoachMikeCarey talks to @AnnabelStephan about @WVUWBB's #Big12WBB championship win. pic.twitter.com/KX3x4ykocj
— Big 12 Digital (@Big12DN) March 7, 2017