Bishop Zubik Gives Irish-Catholics OK To Eat Meat On St. Patrick’s Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik, of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, is giving Irish-Catholics the okay to eat corned beef and hash on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 17th falls on a Friday this year, and on Fridays during Lent, Catholics are encouraged to abstain from eating meat.

Bishop Zubik issued a dispensation for the holiday this year, but he is asking people to do some other act of self-sacrifice in the spirit of Lent.

“We can do two things, give honor to St. Patrick, who is an inspiration to so many people; and at the same time, not forget what it means to be disciples of Jesus in the season of Lent,” Bishop Zubik said.

Bishop Edward Malesic, of the Greensburg Diocese, also lifted the obligation to abstain from eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day. In a statement, he said, in part:

“I ask those who choose to eat meat on the Feast of St. Patrick to select another day to abstain from eating meat or to make some offering on behalf of the poor, whether by prayer, fasting or almsgiving at another time during the Lenten season.”

