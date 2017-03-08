WIND ADVISORY: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Former Teacher Accused Of Raping Man Who Is Mentally Challenged

March 8, 2017 9:06 PM By Brenda Waters
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A woman is now behind bars, accused of raping a man who is mentally challenged.

Lisa Kelly, 53, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and had no comment while on her way to the Allegheny County Jail.

“She did admit to having a relationship with the individual,” said Bethel Park Police Det. Joelle Dixon.

The victim is a 24-year-old man with an IQ of 48 and the mental capacity of a 5- to 8-year-old child.

Kelly, from 2011 to 2013, had been the victim’s teacher at the Allegheny Intermediate Unit Lifehouse. She was fired after the victim’s father made the school aware of inappropriate text messages.

Officials say Kelly then began working at South Hills Village, as did the victim. Authorities say that is where the alleged sexual relationship began.

“The father became aware after speaking with his son because he had some concerns. He became aware of a possible relationship between the two and he confronted his son and obtained some information, and then came forward to us,” said Det. Dixon.

Kelly told KDKA that she had no sexual relationship with the victim; however, police say she told them that she did. Police say she called it a weird friendship, and they were open friends.

According to investigators, Kelly said the two allegedly had sex in a storage room in the South Hills Village mall more than 12 times for about a year.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters: “You did not have sex with him?”

Kelly: “No.”

Kelly is charged with the rape of a man who does not have the capacity to make informed decisions about engaging in sexual interactions.

