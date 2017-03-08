Jerseys Worn By Steelers’ Legends Going Up For Auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Though the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise spans more than eight decades, the “goliaths of the gridiron” who started a legacy of Super Bowl stardom did their work in the ‘70s.

Jerseys worn by legends past were displayed in the Great Hall of Heinz Field.

“This is basically the holy grail of football memorabilia you’re looking at right now,” Lelands Auction Chairman Josh Evans says of game-worn Steeler jerseys that will be sold, online, to the highest bidder.

“The bidding will go until March 17. You have to get initial bids in, though, I believe, by 9 o’clock,” he said.

Online bidding at www.lelands.com has already gone to five figures and climbing.

Game-worn jerseys range from Terry Bradshaw to Franco Harris, the combination who completed the “Immaculate Reception,” which won a playoff game more than 40 years ago.

“The Steel Curtain years, there’s nothing like it,” the Lelands chairman said. “And these are things that just don’t exist. Everybody held on to the stuff.”

Thanks to photographs, he says they’re sometimes able to tell the exact game in which a jersey was worn.

“The numbering, or lettering, relates to the plate and other lines, such as this repair mark,” he demonstrates. “They show up in the right photographs, taken that day in that game.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

A portion of the proceeds go to the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research. Finally, we had to ask the expert what that stolen Tom Brady jersey would be worth.

“I valued it at a million, because of the intrigue,” he said.

That should cover the bail of whoever stole it.