WIND ADVISORY: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Just Here For The Articles: City’s Old Website Used For Porn

March 8, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Florida, springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (AP) – Officials in a Florida Panhandle city say their former website has been taken over by someone hosting pornographic content.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the city of Springfield began receiving complaints last week from citizens who were visiting the city’s old website.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city apparently let the old domain name expire, and the site now contains pornography.

Springfield switched its website to a .gov domain about three years ago. The city’s information technology department is seeking to buy back the old domain and any domains names similar to the city’s current website.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia