Kidsburgh: Tropical Escapes Without The Airfare

March 8, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Vacation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We could all use a getaway, but with school schedules, work demands and travel costs, heading to tropical climates for a vacation is not always an option.

But now that March is here, many Pittsburghers may be starting to dream of the warmer water, sandy beaches and sunny skies.

So, how do you get away without the high cost and long distance?

Kidsburgh has put together a list of 10 tropical escapes for Pittsburgh families without the airfare.

For more information, visit Kidsburgh’s website at this link.

