Trial Set For Woman Accused In Sons’ Bathtub Deaths

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman accused of drowning her two young sons in a bathtub is set for trial nearly three years after the incident.
The trial is set to begin today for 43-year-old Laurel Schlemmer. It has been repeatedly delayed because of questions about her mental competence.
The McCandless Township woman is charged with homicide and accused of holding her 3- and 6-year-old sons underwater in April 2014 after hearing “crazy voices.”
Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning has previously ruled Schlemmer mentally incompetent to stand trial after a psychiatrist testified Schlemmer was delusional, couldn’t cooperate with her defense attorney and had been refusing psychotropic medications.
Manning ordered her hospitalized last summer so she could be properly medicated and returned for trial.
The attorneys can’t comment because of a gag order.
